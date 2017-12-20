Stockton Mother Continues Search for Her Son’s Killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It was two years ago on Dec. 14 that Juwan Small was shot and killed just blocks from his Stockton home.

He was just 17 years old. The next day would be his 18th birthday.

When Jessica Sewell talks about her son Juwan, she can only imagine what his life could have been like.

"He would have graduated from barber school by now, probably bugging me to buy him a building so he wouldn't have to work in someone else's shop," Sewell said.

Two years since his life was taken on the corner of Swain Road and Lorraine Avenue and the Stockton Police Department says they still don't know who did it.

"It feels like it just happened yesterday," Sewell said. "It's something that I will never get over."

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. that day. Sewell has done what she can to track down his killer.

"I would go sit on the corner at 4:30 on the dot to count the cars that come through that intersection," she said. "It would be 20 to 25 cars on any given day at 4:30, you can't tell me you didn't see what happened."

Sewell won't stop there. She posts flyers with information around the neighborhood and tells anyone who will listen about her son. She says all it takes is one witness to speak up.

"Little details mean so much when you come to solving a murder case," she said.

Juwan's mother will not have closure until there's justice for Juwan, which means she will spend another Christmas staring at his pictures hanging behind the tree, wondering if she will ever get the answers she wants.

"I don't understand how it could happen. I don't know why it happened. It's very hard," Sewell said.