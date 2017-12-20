Tax Reform and the Middle Class

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has passed congress and is headed to President Trump's desk for approval.  Paul and Simone are chatting with Cynthia Eakin (PhD/Interim Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Accounting in the Eberhardt School of Business at University of the Pacific) about what this bill could mean for the middle class.