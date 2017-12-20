The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has passed congress and is headed to President Trump's desk for approval. Paul and Simone are chatting with Cynthia Eakin (PhD/Interim Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Accounting in the Eberhardt School of Business at University of the Pacific) about what this bill could mean for the middle class.
Tax Reform and the Middle Class
-
McConnell to NYT: I ‘Misspoke’ on Tax Increase for Middle Class in Senate Plan
-
A Breakdown of What’s in the Tax Bill Approved by the House
-
Trump Touts Tax Reform as He Leaves for Camp David
-
Trump Urges House GOP to Pass Senate Budget, Tax Reform
-
Huge Tax Bill Heads for Passage as GOP Senators Fall in Line
-
-
Senate Approves GOP Tax Plan, House to Revote Wednesday
-
California Assembly Proposes $4.3 Billion in New Spending
-
Rep. Denham’s Constituents Rally in Modesto Against Republican Tax Plan
-
House Passes $4T Budget in Step Forward for Trump Tax Plan
-
House Passes $1.5T Tax Bill in Major Win for GOP
-
-
GOP Tax Bill Clears Congress, Heads to Trump’s Desk for Signature
-
Republicans Struggling with Tax Plan on Eve of Deadline
-
Trump Set to Unveil Tax Reform Plan in Indianapolis