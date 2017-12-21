12 People, Including Sacramento County Sheriff’s Detective, Busted in Prostitution Sting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County sheriff's Det. Kevin Steed was not eager to counter his own city's police reports of him answering web ads for sex when a FOX40 crew went to his Roseville home Thursday night.

Roseville ran a sting at local motels, with those answering the ads showing up to meet a supposed prostitute who was really an undercover officer.

"Mr. Steed, we just want to get your side," FOX40 said through the front door Steed slammed after running across his yard away from our cameras.

Steed did speak to FOX40 back in 2011, doing an interview about gang violence and enemies attacking each other on sight.

Pledged to serve and protect the public, Roseville police now say the married deputy is one of 12 people cited and released for soliciting prostitution over the weekend.

That department won't comment any further about the sting and neither will the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Steed has been at the center of controversy before, one of several deputies named in a lawsuit by two people charged with multiple drug crimes.

In 2011, Sacramento County paid out $400,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit by the men based on a concealed tape recording their lawyers maintained would have helped the defense.

Six years later, Steed spent part of Thursday trying to conceal himself after being accused of putting himself on the wrong side of the law.

It's not yet clear what, if anything, the citation might mean for Steed's future with his department.