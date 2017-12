Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have any free time over the next few days and want to treat the family to a great light show, a trip to one Tracy neighborhood will be well worth the drive.

Husband and wife team, Andy Hansis and Barbara Lawson, have decked out their home at 2130 Bentley Lane with 5,000 LED lights.

If you go to see them, the moving display is synced to a sound you can listen to on 92.3 FM.

This year's theme in Christmas in Disneyland. That's where this fun couple got engaged!