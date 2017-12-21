Delta Shores Shopping Center Gives Holiday Shoppers Closer Option

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The new retail complex off Interstate 5 in Sacramento has been in the works for years -- and while it's not completely finished yet, many stores are open for holiday shopping.

"It's awesome! I live like less than 10 minutes away. It's amazing. I don't have to drive 15 minutes just to go to Wal-Mart," said shopper Adrian Rice.

Thursday, Sacramento Regional Transit announced it will help shoppers get closer.

RT says starting in January, it will run bus services between Delta Shores and its Franklin station.

One of the new tenants yet to open up at Delta Shores is RC Willey.

The furniture and appliance store says it will have a soft opening in January and will officially open in March.

Sales Manger Stephen Pfaff says they are currently taking applications for more workers.

"Yeah, we are looking to hire 30 more employees for a cashier, sales people, warehouse workers. We need pretty much everybody," Pfaff said.