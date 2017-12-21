Family Devastated after Boy Dies in Highway 12 Crash Week before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- Christmas for the Tanner family will be a quiet one.

Riley Tanner, 6, was killed Saturday when the car he was riding in unsuccessfully tried to pass another vehicle along Highway 12 west of Little Potato Slough.

That's because 6-year-old Riley Tanner won't be there to join his family.

The cars collided, causing the vehicle to overturn before ending up on its roof in an irrigation ditch. The driver's wife and 3-year-old daughter also died in the crash.

The driver and Riley's family are close friends. The Tanner family says they're heartbroken.

But in that heartache, they're focusing on loving memories of Riley and all the things he loved doing, like helping out at the family's winery and flying in his grandfather's helicopter.

"He will always be in family's memory. He was a sweet young boy that loved his father, his mother," grandfather Mark Tanner said. "He brought joy to everyone around him."

The CHP says investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Riley's Memorial Fund. A separate account has been set up for the other two victims of the crash.