Gold Coin Found in Roseville Salvation Army Kettle

ROSEVILLE — An anonymous donor dropped a valuable gold coin into a red kettle, the Salvation Army said Thursday.

The coin is a one-ounce 1978 gold Krugerrand. The price of gold in the U.S. was at $1,271 on Thursday.

“It was exciting, to say the least, to see that come in one of our kettles, especially since we’re behind in our kettle funds,” Lt. Steve Pavlakis, Salvation Army Roseville Corps officer, wrote in a news release. “Obviously, this does not change our situation dramatically, but it was definitely a morale boost.”

The Salvation Army says its Red Kettle fundraising is $30,000 behind what it was last year. Those donations go toward year-round food and social services.

The charity adds that a 1979 gold Kruggerand was dropped in a kettle in Reno last week.