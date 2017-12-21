Grieving Mom Criticizes Son’s ‘So-Called Friends’ after Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A grieving mom believes her son's "so-called" friends saw the man who killed him.

Brandon Harrison was shot and killed back in October while leaving a friend's birthday party on Leandon Drive near Bryant Drive in Stockton. It's been two months since his tragic death, and his family wants answers and has pleaded with the public in a press conference on Thursday morning for their help.

The press conference was held at the San Joaquin Fathers & Family's office in downtown Stockton, where Brandon used to work as a youth leader. In the room was a coffin donated by the family of Terrell Johnson for future tragedies, a bleak reminder of the ongoing struggle against violence in the City of Stockton.

His sister, Brittany, and his mother, Lecia, believe with so many people who were at that party, someone must have seen who killed 20-year-old Harrison. Lecia charged that his "so-called friends" saw the gunman.

"(They) are not doing the right thing by my son," she said. "And my son, my family and his children all deserve justice."

The family says Harrison was a community advocate, a leader who troubled teens looked up to. They say this holiday season has been especially rough without Brandon with his two young sons, who are almost 2 and 3 years old, asking for their father. Brittany says Brandon's eldest boy, Adrian, asks her when Brandon will be back.

"'Let’s go in my daddy’s room, my daddy’s coming back soon, am I going to see my daddy?' and it’s just like, it’s heartbreaking," Brittany said.

While the family says they won't find complete peace after Brandon's death, they are hoping that they'll get some answers as to why and who took Brandon away from them.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Stockton crime stoppers at (209) 946-0600. There is a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person who killed Brandon.