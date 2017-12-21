Star Students Rewarded with Holiday Shopping Spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first day of Winter break and already, 9-year-old Rishawna Turney is opening up presents.

Lead pencils and crayons and stuff, she says.

Rishawna is one of 28 elementary students in Rancho Cordova to be recognized as a "Holiday Star," or Student Talent Achievement Reward.

"They are nominated by their principals of each schools based on their achievements, attendance, and overall school performance, despite the challenges they have had throughout the years," Rancho Cordova Assistant Police Chief Chad Lewis said.

A sister to four brothers, Rishawna has always had a caring heart and a knack for academics.

"(I like) reading because I get to learn new things, and math because I get to do multiplication and division," she told FOX40.

The City of Rancho Cordova teamed up the police department and local businesses to reward these kids with new clothes, shoes, a backpack, and a $100 Walmart shopping spree.

After a quick sprint to the toys section, Rishawna was a little overwhelmed.

"Oh, it's really hard," Rishawna said.

But when she found her doll, things started piling in her cart. She used her math skills to make every dollar count.

Her mother Lindsey says she's proud of her daughter. With a reward like this, she's confident Rishawna will continue to excel in school.