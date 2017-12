STOCKTON — An escaped inmate with a distinctive skull tattoo on his face was arrested Thursday in Stockton.

Corey Hughes, 27, went missing from a work crew near Interstate 5 last month. He was serving time for a weapons charge.

Police in Stockton say they got a top that Hughes was hiding inside a home on Don Avenue. He was taken away in an ambulance, but it the nature of his injuries was not immediately known.

Hughes was due to be released in February.