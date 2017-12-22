All Good Clothing Collaborates with Kings Guard Gaming

Posted 11:14 AM, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04AM, December 22, 2017

Gary is downtown talking with All Good Founder Jason Maggio and Kings Chief Tech Officer and head of Esports team Ryan Montoya about their limited edition partnership that blends their Esports team with a fashion-forward, local brand. Proceeds form the pop up sale will be donated to a local charity that uses video games to treat stress in hospitals.