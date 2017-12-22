Brilliant Light Over SoCal Skies after SpaceX Launches Rocket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA ) -- A mysterious white light that appeared over Southern California skies during the Friday evening rush hour, prompting curiosity and questions from the many onlookers who observed it, was from a SpaceX rocket launch, authorities confirmed.

FOX40 sister station KTLA began receiving numerous phone calls shortly after 5:30 p.m., when a brilliant flash of light -- somewhat resembling a jellyfish-like creature -- appeared in the night sky. Around the same time, the station also received numerous photos and videos showing the flash, and a number of Twitter users also posted images as they sought answers.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies have confirmed the flash of light was from the rocket launch, which blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base along California's Central Coast. SpaceX livestreamed it on Facebook.

A website listing launches at Vandenberg noted prior to the event -- scheduled for 5:27 p.m. -- that "the rocket's bright flame could be visible over a wide area."