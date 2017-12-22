Davis Mayor Pushes for Tax on Homeowners to Fund Homeless Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- The mayor of Davis has been advocating for a plan to levy a parcel tax on Davis homeowners to create a permanent, renewable funding stream for homeless services in the city.

The tax would total $50 annually, between $4 to $5 a month. With that money, the city would raise 1.5 million dollars a year--funneled through the city's nonprofits for things like mental health services, drug treatment, job training and keeping up affordable housing, according to Mayor Robb Davis.

Back in 2011, the state ended its redevelopment agency funding, which used to provide annual funds to low income housing building and maintenance. Since then, the mayor says the city's lost out on a regular $2 million a year.

The city does have federal grants that help with homelessness, but none of them are permanent. This new parcel tax would be.

Homelessness in Davis, according to the homeless counts, has increased from 19.2 to 21.4 out of every 10,000 residents since 2015 . Forty-six percent of those homeless are unsheltered, meaning they're not in temporary shelters at night.

Mayor wants to get the parcel tax on the ballot in June. He'd need two-thirds of all Davis voters to implement it.