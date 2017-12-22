× Missing, At-Risk Elverta Girl Found

ELVERTA — A missing 12-year-old girl from the Elverta area has been found.

Lydia Ramirez went missing Thursday afternoon. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports Lydia was found in an apartment in north Sacramento County.

Investigators say Lydia was last seen standing outside her school along Elwyn Avenue with some fellow students and a teacher. When the teacher left, deputies say Lydia hopped a fence and got into an “unknown” car.

Lydia was not kidnapped and investigators do not believe sex trafficking was a factor in the incident.