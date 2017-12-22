Man Shot to Death in Modesto Home During Altercation

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports an altercation between two men escalated Friday afternoon into a deadly shooting.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies arrived at a home on Vernon Avenue at the intersection of Peggy Lane and found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joey Hardy, 48, was detained at the residence and charged on suspicion of homicide, according to the sheriff’s department.

Evidence and witnesses suggested the two men were having some sort of altercation when Hardy shot the 47-year-old.

The details surrounding any relationship between Hardy and the man he shot are unknown.