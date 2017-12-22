On the Last Weekend Before Christmas Shoppers Rush to the Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- While the holiday shopping season started weeks ago, the clock is ticking.

Friday, of course, kicks off the weekend when shoppers are getting their chance to get down to business. With Christmas on a Monday, it’s fortunate that there are two non-work days to get that shopping done, and maybe with some time left over to visit Santa if the line isn’t too long.

It’s not just gift shopping that is keeping people busy. Josh Benton and Melissa Sangabriel were getting groceries together for a family holiday meal.

“We got to get food together yeah. Tri-tip, ham, macaroni salad, candy," Sangabriel said.

Perhaps the fortunate ones were those who were leaving town for the holidays.

Unlike previous holiday seasons, Christmas on a Monday meant crowds at Sacramento International Airport were spread out. After the morning rush, it was downright calm.

“I expected huge crowds and a lot of noise, and I’m amazed there’s not a whole lot of traffic," said Pamela Chapel.

It was not quite the same at Arden Fair Mall, which was gearing up for the next few days.

“With it kind of being a weekend that sprung up on people, so we’re seeing even higher than anticipated traffic inside the mall," said senior marketing manager Nathan Spradlin. Everyone is looking for that last minute gift."

Of course, extended mall hours may help people at the mall, as well as free shuttle buses every ten minutes from Cal Expo parking lots C and D.