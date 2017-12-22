Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, why not stay Ho- Ho- home for the Holidays, and cozy up by the Yule log to Sactown's swingin'-ist, singin’-ist sophisticate emcee & bandleader Mr. Peter Petty as he unwraps his special gift just for you: a Christmas music variety extravaganza like no other this holiday season. Yes, shake hands with Santa Claus as Peter’s 12 piece Terpsichoreans! orchestra accompany his 3 5/8 vocal range on some of the hippest, hoppest & happeningest holiday holla’s you ever gonna hear! Plus a host of fabulous guest stars will drop in to fill your stockings, and your hearts with a whole lot o’ grown-up Christmas cheer.

St. Nick’s left a little something for everyone under the tree! You’ll get the warm vocal stylings of Dana Moret (of Mr. December), Sasha Prawalsky (of The Alkali Flats), and Casey Lipka (of the Cave Women). You’ll soar to the searing soulful intensity of Hans Eberbach (of Joy & Madness)! You’ll rock out to Tim Foster & Stan Tindal (of The Troublemakers & the Losin’ Streaks). You’ll Hip your Hop to some old shool rap with April “Spacewalker” Walker, and You’ll laugh your lungs laryngital to the stand-up comedy of Kiry Shabazz! Santa’s bringing the enchanting songstress Ricky Berger and pedal steel & organ virtuoso Max Hart all the way from Los Angeles, and you’re sure to break a sugarplum-sweat to Burlesque fan-dancer Shauni Fatale DeVeaux. And there’ll be plenty more surprises to keep you stayin’ up for Santa all night long! It’s a little irreverent, just a little sexy, but it has all the heart, and hope in the old Yuletide adage, “Peace on Earth, and Goodwill to Men.” Beer, wine and cocktails will be on sale with proceeds going to Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy . God bless us, every one!

More info:

Peter Petty's Hepcat's Holla'Day

Saturday

7:30pm (doors 6:30)

Clara Auditorium

1425 24th St.

(916) 889-2803

PeterPetty.biz