Teen Dead, Adult Male Critically Injured in Shooting Near Broadway, 40th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police are searching for the shooters who killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded a 20-year-old man in Oak Park early Friday morning.

Around midnight, the 16-year-old and the adult were found with multiple gunshot wounds. One victim was found on Broadway; the other victim was found on 40th Street.

“It scared me out of my sleep, I heard like five or six gunshots,” said nearby resident Felicia Wallace.

When police arrived on scene, the older victim was found unresponsive. Police used CPR to revive him.

“The police was talking to him, trying to keep him alive. Make sure he wasn’t going to die or nothing,” said neighbor Derrick Woods.

Both victims were transported to UC Davis Medical Center where the teenager died from his injuries.

At this time, police believe there were multiple shooters because two different casings were found at the scene. There is no other suspect information.

Officials have not confirmed the teen's identity, but schoolmates at American Legion High School, where police vehicles were seen arriving at the parking lot, say he was a student there.