Upside Down Car at California Auto Museum’s New NorCal’s Fastest Exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at the California Auto Museum with curator Carly Starr checking out the upside down car featured in the NorCal's Fastest Exhibit. The purpose of the new exhibit is to highlight the often underrated culture of Northern California racing – done on rugged back-road dirt tracks as well as slick and fast road courses – and the colorful characters who make Northern California one of the most successful regions in the automotive racing world.