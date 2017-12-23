AAA: 6.5M Americans will Take to the Skies Over the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- AAA estimates 100 million Americans will travel over the holidays, a record high, with 6.5 million of them traveling by plane.

Sterling and Brittnay Tutt were a bit tired Saturday evening at Sacramento International Airport, but they had plenty to smile about.

"Christmas with the family and New Years with the family for the first time in six years," Sterling Tutt said.

The military family was stationed in Sumter South Carolina, making for a long travel day back to their hometown of Sacramento.

Thursday and Friday SMF alone hosted about 32,000 passengers each day, over 20 percent more than usual. Saturday, it was a calmer scene.

"Our flight was delayed for about an hour," Brittnay Tutt said. "It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be."

The Tutts weren’t the only ones pleasantly surprised. With two kids and around 10 bags in tow, the Fitzgeralds surprisingly had no complaints Saturday.

"We were happy, the plane was on time, the airport was good," said Lena Fitzgerald.

As frequent flyers to Australia with a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, they passed on some parental pearls of wisdom.

"Snacks, games, anything to keep them occupied," Lena Fitzgerald said. "The plane's the hard part, the airport’s the easy part."

As for the Tutts, the best part of being home for the holidays had to be the food and a chance to rest.

"It's grandma time, it's time to pass the kids off," Sterling Tutt said.