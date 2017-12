FORESTHILL — Four local high school cheerleaders from Foresthill will be performing in the 2018 London New Year’s Day Parade.

Allison Chase, Caitlyn Garner, Melanie Johnston and Michaela Godon were chosen out of 325,000 cheerleader based on leadership, superior cheerleading and dancing.

They will be joining 650 other United States cheerleaders and 10,000 other performers from 20 countries.