Man, 30, Killed in North Highlands Car Crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A 30-year-old man was killed in a car crash Friday night near Watt Avenue and Bainbridge Drive.

North Sacramento CHP Officer Amy Walker reports initial 911 calls to authorities suggested two cars were racing in the area at unknown speeds.

When officers arrived they found the driver of a Mustang somehow lost control of the car, hit a fence and a pole, then rolled over.

He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second car, a Camero, were hospitalized at Mercy San Juan with minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to Walker.