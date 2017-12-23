Modesto Shoppers Flock to the Mall for Last-Minute Purchases, Time with Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Christmas was everywhere you look at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, and Saturday thousands of shoppers were out in full force.

"It’s crazy. It is really crazy" said one young shopper. "The lines are ridiculously long, but otherwise it’s kind of worth it just to get the satisfaction, I guess."

The satisfaction of giving gifts driving many to do some last minute shopping and brave long lines, but the longest line belonged to Santa Claus.

"It's hectic," said Shawna, a Vintage Faire shopper. "Get some last-minute Santa pictures, just try to get them done. We are done with shopping, so we are just here for the pictures."

Waiting in the long line for Santa was worth it for Andrew Chavez, his daughter Delilah and young son Drew. Delilah and many other kids were counting down the hours to Christmas.

"Get ready for a lot of presents and to leave some milk and cookies for Santa," said one child waiting for Santa.

Parents were possibly even more excited to wait in line during the most wonderful time of the year.

"It's awesome, man. We love it, man, can’t wait. Merry Christmas to everybody and God bless you all," Chavez said.