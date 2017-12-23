Police: Horse Manure in Holiday Gift Wrap Sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

(KTLA) — Someone addressed and sent a package wrapped in holiday gift wrapping and filled with animal manure to United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

According to FOX40 sister station KTLA, the package was reported to police after it was discovered in the 900 block of Bel-Air Road Saturday evening, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

LAPD Sgt. R. Briggs described the contents of the package to be horse feces.

It was initially said to be a suspicious package but officials later said its contents were not a threat. Police did not release further information about the package.

Before being sworn in as part of the Trump Administration in February, Mnuchin worked as the finance chairman for Donald Trump’s campaign for president. He previously worked in banking and finance before joining public service, acting as CEO of Dune Capital Management and working for The Goldman Sachs Group earlier in his career.

His wife, Louise Linton, once went viral for belittling a woman on Instagram for making less money than her, and later this year, the couple again made headlines when they posed with a sheet of money in a photo widely mocked on social media.