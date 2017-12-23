Sacramento Church Shares the Gift of Giving with Grocery Outlet Shoppers

ARDEN-ARCADE — At the Grocery Outlet in Sacramento Saturday Unity Church Rev. Kevin Kitrell Ross and his congregation offered to pick up the tab.

“And this is a small thing,” Rev. Ross said. “I don’t consider this the greatest thing in the world, but it’s reminding me that there’s a lot of opportunity to do a lot of good.”

First they strike up a conversation with shoppers and then they offer to buy their entire basket, and throw in some extra Christmas goodies to boot.

“When I am in need I really don’t know how to ask,” said a shopper named Chrys.

None of the shoppers at the Grocery Outlet on Watt Avenue arrived expecting Unity Church’s gift. Many of them came to the store expecting quite the opposite.

“We’ve seen one of our customers come through who’s always helping others, and now she received it,” said the Arden-Arcade Grocery Outlet owner Debra Bell. “So, it just really brings tears to my eyes to see that she’s getting it back.”

Giving, and giving back, it’s a virtuous circle that is the best of Christmas — and it was working Saturday night. It’s what the reverend calls “copycat kindness.”

“And that’s what we’re telling people, ‘Go and be a force for good. Go and pay it forward. Go and find a way, in wherever your sphere of influence is, be that difference,'” Ross said.