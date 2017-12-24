2 Arrested after Home Invasion Victim Uses Suspect’s Gun to Defend Himself

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Two suspects in a home invasion were arrested Saturday after their gun was used against them by the man they were trying to rob.

A man living with his elderly parents in a home along eastbound Highway 26 near North Pinasco Road woke up to two people striking him with a wooden pole. Joshua Keamohuli, 27, and Alicia Agundez, 34, were demanding money from the victim, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the suspects pulled out a revolver and the resident began fighting with his assailants. The sheriff’s office reports during the struggle the victim got hold of the gun and shot Agundez in the leg with it.

Deputies arrested the suspects and located their getaway car. They also confiscated a sawed off shotgun found inside the vehicle.

Keamohuli and Agundez have been charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, home invasion robbery and several weapons charges. Agundez was hospitalized and will be booked once released.