Elk Grove Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide, the agency said via social media Sunday afternoon.

Jason Jimenez with Elk Grove police says a man and a woman were found just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning at a home along the 6300 block of Gus Way. The two individuals were then taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Jimenez describes the two individuals as “older,” though their identities and ages have not been released.

The spokesman said family members showed up to the Elk Grove home Sunday morning and contacted authorities.

Few other details are known at this time, however, Jimenez said the incident is isolated to the home.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating.

No other details are known at this time.