Front Street Animal Shelter Surprises Kids for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Puppies and kittens are often high up on a lot of kids' Christmas lists and Sunday volunteers with Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter turned into Santa Claus and his elves to make Christmas wishes come true.

It was the busiest night of year for Santa, but Saint Nick made time for a special visit for one family in Sacramento ahead of Christmas Eve. That morning Santa delivered Elliott and Graham Halcon their new puppy.

"You must have been a good boy to have such a good Christmas," Santa said.

The boys knew a surprise was coming.

"Our elf told us that we would be getting a special gift," Elliott said.

Their mother Emily made everything happen with the help of Front Street.

"They've been showing that they've been responsible and could take care of a puppy," their mom said. "So, we decided to work with Santa and Front Street and help make a dream come true."

The Halcons were one of many families to get a new pet delivered.

"It is all the Christmas feels," said Bobby Mann, Front Street's public relations coordinator. "It's absolutely magical."

It was all for the Santa Palooza delivery program at the shelter.

"We have volunteers dressed as Santas, elves, and they have routes where they go through the city of Sacramento, and as far as Dixon and Fairfield, and deliver puppies and kitties to kids on Christmas Eve," Mann said.

This Christmas there were many big surprises and happy faces as kids like Graham and Elliott welcomed in their new best friends.

"Crazy unexpected and awesome," Elliott said.

"I think its really cute," Graham said.

A lot of the animals that were adopted Sunday were puppies who had been with foster families until they were old enough to adopt out.

Front street says if you missed Santa Palooza they are still offering free adoptions of all pets 1 year old and up through the end of the year.