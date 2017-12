× 20-Year-Old Arrested for Deadly Hit-and-Run in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department investigated a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.

The crash happened near Freeport Boulevard and Florin Road about 9:13 p.m.

Jataj Zuniga, 20, was later arrested for the hit-and-run.

Police say they were able to find him because of identifying information found at the scene.

Southbound Freeport Blvd south of Florin Rd is closed while #SacPD investigates a fatal hit and run collision. Dept spokesman on scene, media can meet in CVS parking lot. pic.twitter.com/FlYcRJ7Vrt — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 26, 2017

