Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Patrol Car on I-880, Killing CHP Officer

HAYWARD (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers died when the vehicle he was in was hit on a San Francisco Bay Area highway.

Officer Hannah Walcott said the officer was on duty and a passenger in a patrol car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when he was struck around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. The officer in the driver’s seat of the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

Walcott said the driver who struck the vehicle was taken to a hospital. She did not know the driver’s condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials with CHP South Sacramento report the driver who hit the patrol car may have been intoxicated.

The crash shut down southbound 880 overnight. Walcott said the CHP was not immediately releasing the name of the officer who died.

CHP Golden Gate Division reports they will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m.