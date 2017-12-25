Deputy Shoots Machete-Wielding Man who Assaulted His Wife

HAYWARD — A machete-wielding man was shot Sunday by deputy gunfire outside a Hayward home.

Around 1:45 a.m., Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Princeton Street at the intersection of Laurel Avenue. A woman called 911 after her husband assaulted her.

The suspect was found on the property’s back patio with a machete. When deputies confronted him, the man tried to attack them with the weapon.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect was hit by a single gunshot fired by a deputy. He was later hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Further details surrounding the deputy-involved shooting have not been reported.