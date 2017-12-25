Downed Power Line Disrupts Christmas Morning Light Rail Travel

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Regional Transit District reports downed power lines early Monday morning interrupted the service’s north Blue Line.
Along Royal Oaks Drive just before 4 a.m., a Sacramento Municipal Utility District power line fell, greatly damaging the light rail’s nearby wire system. SacRT has not confirmed how the power line initially fell.
A bus bridge was established between the Alkali Flat and the Watt and Interstate 80 stations.
SacRT was operating on a holiday schedule for Christmas.
SMUD expects their equipment to be restored by 10:25 a.m.