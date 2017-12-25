Downed Power Line Disrupts Christmas Morning Light Rail Travel

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Regional Transit District reports downed power lines early Monday morning interrupted the service’s north Blue Line.

Along Royal Oaks Drive just before 4 a.m., a Sacramento Municipal Utility District power line fell, greatly damaging the light rail’s nearby wire system. SacRT has not confirmed how the power line initially fell.

A bus bridge was established between the Alkali Flat and the Watt and Interstate 80 stations.

SacRT was operating on a holiday schedule for Christmas.

Rider Alert: There is a service disruption on the north Blue Line. Bus bridge between Alkali Flat and Watt I-80 light rail stations due to a SMUD power line that came down early in the morning near Royal Oaks causing extensive damage to SacRT's overhead wire system. — Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) December 25, 2017

SMUD expects their equipment to be restored by 10:25 a.m.