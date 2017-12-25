Effort to Repeal California’s Gas Tax Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As travelers hit the roads for the holiday season, they're paying more for gas than they have in previous years.

The gas tax, which increased the price of a gallon of gas by 12 cents, kicked in Nov. 1. The bill also included an annual registration fee of anywhere from $25 to $175, which will kick in Jan. 1.

A recent poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies suggests 52 percent of likely voters in California would support repealing the gas tax.

The poll numbers are significant because voters did not have a chance to weigh in when the gas tax bill was passed. It was never on the ballot, but the repeal may very well be on the ballot.

"The more Californians are finding out about this gas tax and how little it's actually going to do for our roads, the more outraged they become," said Travis Allen, a Republican assemblyman running for governor.

"The bottom line is, it's not gonna do anything to get us out of the worst in the nation traffic," he said.