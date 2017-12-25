Go
Search
Replay:
FOX40 News at 10
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
43°
43°
Low
36°
High
60°
Tue
37°
61°
Wed
37°
61°
Thu
35°
62°
See complete forecast
Holiday Party Dress Tips
Posted 12:00 PM, December 25, 2017, by
Studio40 Live Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
Libier Reynolds
Libier.com
Popular
Suspected Intoxicated Driver Hits Patrol Car on I-880, Killing CHP Officer
NORAD Tracking Santa’s Movements on Christmas Eve
Man, 30, Killed in North Highlands Car Crash
Modesto Man Accused of Planning Christmas Terror Attack
Latest News
Santa Claus Makes a Stop at Local Hospital
Topless Protester Tries to Grab Baby Jesus Figure at Vatican
Police Investigating Deadly Hit-and-Run in South Sacramento
Anonymous Angel Surprises Shoppers
Studio40 LIVE
Fall Beauty Trends
Studio40 LIVE
Holiday Travel Tips with ‘Uber’
Studio40 LIVE
‘Frozen Holiday Adventure’
Studio40 LIVE
The Muse Restaurant and Kitchen
Studio40 LIVE
Culinary Programs at The Art Institute of California
Studio40 LIVE
Tree Ornaments & Holiday Gifts
Studio40 LIVE
How to Create a Professional Place Setting
Studio40 LIVE
Front Street Wins Grant
Studio40 LIVE
Sunrise Crafts, Carvings & Carnival
Studio40 LIVE
Holiday Snacks for Kids
Studio40 LIVE
Holidays at Disneyland
Studio40 LIVE
Holiday Specials at ‘Icing on the Cupcake’
Studio40 LIVE
Vegan Holiday Roasts
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.