Man Killed in Modesto Parking Lot Shooting

MODEST — The Modesto Police Department reports a man who was shot several times in a parking lot Sunday morning later died at the hospital.

An argument between two groups of people in the parking lot near the intersection of 10th and I streets escalated into a deadly shooting.

Jimmy McAny, 26, was discovered with several gunshot wounds, from which he later died.

Officers discovered a second man, a 22-year-old, was involved in the incident and had been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting are still at large.