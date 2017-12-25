Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Oak Park

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway in Oak Park following a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.
Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department reports a motorcyclist hit a parked car along 4th Avenue and 42nd Street.
Details surrounding the crash and the identity of the motorcyclist have not been reported.
The area surrounding the crash will be closed off to traffic until further notice from the police department’s investigators.
