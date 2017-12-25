Police Investigating Deadly Hit-and-Run in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department investigated a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.
The crash happened near Freeport Boulevard and Florin Road about 9:13 p.m.
The intersection has been shut down while police investigate.
A license plate was found near the scene of the crash. Police are working to determine whether it belonged to the suspect vehicle.
Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.
38.581572 -121.494400