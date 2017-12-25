× Police Investigating Deadly Hit-and-Run in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department investigated a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.

The crash happened near Freeport Boulevard and Florin Road about 9:13 p.m.

The intersection has been shut down while police investigate.

A license plate was found near the scene of the crash. Police are working to determine whether it belonged to the suspect vehicle.

Southbound Freeport Blvd south of Florin Rd is closed while #SacPD investigates a fatal hit and run collision. Dept spokesman on scene, media can meet in CVS parking lot. pic.twitter.com/FlYcRJ7Vrt — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 26, 2017

