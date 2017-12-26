12 Days of Space Science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Education specialist Ford Lawson is in the studio with Darren talking all about the Powerhouse Science Center’s new exhibit, “Forces: Earth & Space”.

From alien encounters to comet parts… from fizzing liquids to icy moons, check out a different hands-on space science activity and space-themed story time each day.

Space science activities happening at Powerhouse:

Day 1 | DIY Observatory

Day 2 | Alien Encounters

Day 3 | Comet Connection

Day 4 | Cool Icy Moons

Day 5 | Rover Commands

Day 6 | The Science of Fizz

Day 7 | Rocket Readiness

Day 8 | Head in the Clouds

Day 9 | Outer Space Animals

Day 10 | We’re Seeing Stars

Day 11 | Astronaut Training

Day 12 | Super-Cooled Science

“Twelve Days of Space Science” December 26, 2017- January 7, 2018*. (*Excluding New Year’s Day.)