CHP Officer Killed in Suspected DUI Crash Remembered as Hard-Working Family Man

TRACY -- CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri was not only a devoted public servant, he was a faithful and loving father and husband.

Pastors Doug Diestler and Michael Serrato of Mission City Church knew the fallen officer and say Camilleri gave his all to everything he did and was involved in.

Camilleri is a West High School graduate who worked very hard to get into the CHP. Diestler said Camilleri and Camilleri's wife, Roxy, and their three kids had sacrifice a lot for him to achieve his dream.

Before Camilleri was hired on full time, Roxy was living with the kids in Texas just so the family could stay financially afloat.

"In becoming a highway patrol officer, it was a dream. It wasn’t just a career to him, it was a calling," Diestler said.

Camilleri was also very devoted to his faith and would often volunteer at the church. Some services, Camilleri played bass guitar. Pastor Serrato was one of Camilleri's teachers and he says the 33-year-old was very passionate about music.

"Awesome thing about Andrew is he was not your normal cut, he always liked to do things a little unique," Serrato said.

The pastors also shared how much of a loving father Camilleri was to his 12, 6 and 2-year-old children.

"He’d be the one chasing one of his kids to quiet them down or just to wrangle them in and he did so with such a loving heart," Pastor Serrato said. "He was one of those hands-on dads that kinda made us other dads be challenged to maybe get to the plow a little bit better."

The pastors say their congregation is devastated, especially losing Camilleri in such a horrific way on Christmas Eve to a suspected drunk and drugged driver. They've been offering counsel to his wife and other loved ones. While words, they say, often fall short, they've been sharing love and support through their shared faith, "No answers you can give anyone in that situation at a time like this but you can offer hope," Pastor Serrato explained.