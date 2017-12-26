Crowds Pack Galleria for Post-Christmas Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Galleria opened three hours early Tuesday for the big crowd of post-Christmas shoppers.

For Carla Doran and her sister Becky Highsmith, shopping the day after Christmas is a long-standing tradition.

They say it's the best sister bonding time. Their motto -- "We go 'til we drop."

A lot of other people had the same idea. In fact, the National Retail Federation says five percent of all holiday shopping happens after Christmas.

Many shoppers at the Galleria on Tuesday took advantage of marked down Christmas items like decorations.

"I'm thinking about what I need for next year, so that it's a less expensive," shopper Mickey Eichenhofer said.

Highsmith and Doran came prepared, and not just with an organized shopping list.

"Bring the Advil along," Highsmith said. "Just in case your feet get tired."