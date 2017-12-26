Missouri Family Loses Home to Fire While in Church on Christmas

Wentzville, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Charles County family returned from church to find they’d lost their home on Christmas.

According to Wentzville Fire Chief Michael Marlo, a fire broke out at the family’s home on Hampton Lane Court while they were at Christmas service.

Fire crews saw flames through the roof when they arrived on scene, and the fire spread through the two-story home, made mostly of wood, quickly.

No people were home, but the family’s two dogs were inside when the fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to rescue one of the dogs, but the other did not survive.

The home was a complete loss.

Fire investigators are still on the scene as of 4 p.m. Monday working to determine the cause.