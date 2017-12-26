Police Investigating Shooting Near Discovery Park on Jibboom Street

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Discovery Park entrance around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A man was shot by the suspect at Discovery Park and was able to get away in his car and drive to the ARCO gas station down the road.

First responding officers located the victim in that parking lot on Jibboom Street.

He was given CPR and transported to the hospital. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Investigators think the victim and suspect know each other.

At this time, the suspect is still out there but there is no impact to immediate area — all hotels and motels are still open.

