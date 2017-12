SACRAMENTO — Police in Sacramento are investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Academy Way near Kenwood Street.

When officers got on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the victim, but they died at the scene.

No suspect or motive information was released.

The identity of the victim is not known.

SPD Investigating a shooting on the 3100 block of Academy Way. PIO en route. Media to stage at Kenwood/Academy. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/v6YshnVHoF — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 27, 2017