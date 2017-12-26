Two Arrested After Melee Involving More Than 100 Juveniles Shuts Down Stockton Malls

STOCKTON — The Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton were closed early Tuesday night after police were called out for reports of more than a hundred juveniles fighting with each other.

There was a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday night as officers investigated.

A mall security guard told FOX40 that the melee began about 6:45 p.m. near the See's Candies store in the Weberstown Mall. The chaos then moved through the rest of the mall.

The security guard said that at one point, a teen got jumped by at least 10 other people.

Police said the chaos moved to the parking lot and juveniles "were jumping on vehicles and going crazy."

Police said the juveniles were uncooperative as officers arrived and tried to get the crowds to disperse.

Both Weberstown and Sherwood malls remain on lockdown as police investigate. Two juveniles were arrested.

There were reports of someone having a gun during this incident, but no guns were found and no one was injured.

