Yuba City Man Thwarts Suspected Robbery Attempt with a Chair to the Head

YUBA CITY — A man stopped a suspected robbery attempt inside a Wendy’s on Yuba City on Christmas Day by hitting the suspect in the head with a chair.

According to Yuba City Police Lieutenant Jim Runyen, a man approached the counter with a knife inside the Bridge Street restaurant. A customer then hit the man in the back of the head with a chair, Runyen said.

Police say the man ran to a car that was waiting outside. Investigators described the car as a 1990s or 2000s white sedan. The driver was also a man, but no other description was provided.

The suspect did not get away with any cash, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at (530) 822-4660.