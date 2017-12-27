Child Critically Hurt in Rancho Cordova Hit and Run, Driver Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A Rancho Cordova family is praying that 11-year-old Angelo Cioca makes a full recovery after he was hit by a car Tuesday.

Angelo was riding a motorized scooter he got for Christmas just the day before.

"They all started screaming really bad. You never want to hear that sound come from another person," witness Zamon Wynne said. "I thought his mom and him got hit, but she just passed out."

Angelo's mother fainted at the sight of him bruised and bloodied, laying on the pavement at Croetta Way and Mills Park Drive. Witnesses say the driver that hit Angelo ran away.

But just four hours later, police arrested 19-year-old Geanini Fota after he turned himself in.

Angelo's family describe him as an angel, and his parents haven't left his bedside. He remains in critical condition and unconscious following surgery, and his family says the next 24 hours are crucial.

Sheriff's deputies say staff from a medical college down the block were nearby when Angelo was hit, and were able to give him CPR.