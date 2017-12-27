Expect Limited Recreational Pot Options on Jan. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- When the sale of recreational marijuana becomes legal in the State of California on Jan. 1, those without a medical card looking to get high in Sacramento right away may have to scavenge to find their bud.

According to online records, Ohana Gardens is currently the only Sacramento-area dispensary able to deliver marijuana starting next Monday.

Lanette Davies, owner of the Canna Care medical marijuana dispensary, says she is not in a hurry to join the list of those applying to sell pot recreationally.

"I can't meet the states requirement of what they want to have done on such a short notice, because they didn't even tell us what the requirements were until a couple of weeks ago," Davies told FOX40.

Davies also believes the initial impacts may be negative, specifically for those who purchase marijuana for medical reasons.

The reason, Davies says, is because medical pot will be taxed the same as recreational pot.

The outcome could mean a gram of pot becomes at least a couple of dollars more and an ounce or half ounce may soon cost tens of dollars more starting next week.

"What we've done is we've taken a medicine that is affordable for patients right now, and we're going to make it so unaffordable to people who are on disability, who are unemployed or who are going through a hard time, and those are the people that we are committed to help," Davies said.