Family, Friends Remember West Sacramento Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Family and friends gathered Wednesday to celebrate the life of Tim Arias, who was killed Dec. 16 along Interstate 80 when a gust of wind caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.

The oldest of his five kids sang a tribute to a standing room-only crowd at the Southport Church in West Sacramento.

"His handwork, caring nature and love of life and family are some of the many traits that characterize this amazing man," Jeff Dennis, Tim's brother-in-law, said.

Tim played the drums in the Southport Church band, and was a gregarious advocate for his Christian beliefs.

Attendees from childhood friends to his Christian men's support group talked about a larger than life character who did all he could to offer support and sing the praises of God who helped him so much through his life.

"I saw him become a blessing for those of us around him as he too had been blessed. Tim was quite a guy," friend Ron Haven said.

Tim's large family -- including his wife, five kids and four grandchildren -- will miss him most, but say he's in a better place.

"My Tim is gone from this world but he’s celebrating in heaven, waiting for us to be together again," his wife, Emma, said.