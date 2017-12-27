Martina is out in Rocklin checking out Kathrin's Biergarten. Owner Kathrin Grosse and her husband designed the restaurant to be as authentically German as possible.
Kathrin’s Biergarten in Rocklin
-
Youth Hockey Program Squirt Team Fundraiser Preview
-
Barktoberfest
-
Rocklin Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Using Excessive Force
-
Man Who Knows Rocklin Officer was Shocked to Hear of His Excessive Force Arrest
-
Smoking Ban in Lincoln Parks, Trails Starts Thursday
-
-
Rocklin Brothers’ ‘Tower of Niceness’ Encourages Good Deeds
-
3 19-Year-Olds Arrested for Pizza Restaurant Robberies
-
Rocklin Parents Speak Out at School Board Meeting After Transgender Kindergarten Lesson
-
Las Vegas Massacre Survivors, Victims’ Families Come Together at Rocklin Benefit Concert
-
Rocklin High School Students Remember Lives Lost on 9/11
-
-
Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Hosts ‘Route91Strong Benefit Concert’
-
HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Sept. 8
-
Crosstown Rivals Unite to Mourn Death of Rocklin High School Student