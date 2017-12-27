Man Arrested after Boulders Dropped from Sacramento Overpasses

SACRAMENTO — The CHP says officers arrested a man suspected of dropping large rocks from overpasses along Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

Investigators say 47-year-old Pedro Ruiz Espinoza threw the rocks, some larger than a football, near Florin Road, South Land Park Road and Pocket Road.

Espinoza is suspected in at least four or five incidents, the CHP said.

Images provided by the CHP show the smashed windshield of a pickup truck, with a large boulder in the back seat. The front passenger side seat appears bent backwards by the weight of the rock.

Investigators say several crashes and injuries were caused by the dropped boulders.

Espinoza was arrested Monday afternoon.

Several teens were arrested earlier in December in Ohio for dropping sandbags from an overpass. One driver was killed.